Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 2,888 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,888 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,597,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,729,331,000 after buying an additional 702,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,860,000 after buying an additional 491,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,568,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE AWK opened at $157.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $180.29.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AWK. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

