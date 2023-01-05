Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.27. Approximately 27,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 627,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Franchise Group Dividend Announcement

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.13). Franchise Group had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franchise Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,382,000 after purchasing an additional 709,379 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 1,697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 749,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 707,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 521.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after buying an additional 423,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,037,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,382,000 after buying an additional 392,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.