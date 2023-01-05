Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 929,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Frontier Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its stake in Frontier Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 93,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP raised its position in Frontier Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $10.72 on Thursday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 2.00.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Frontier Group to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

