Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 5,796 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,796 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.5% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,993,000 after acquiring an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,711 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1,706.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,655 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in AbbVie by 22.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,823 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $163.69 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.26 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $289.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.87.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.