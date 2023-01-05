General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 302,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,512,000 after purchasing an additional 103,969 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 300.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 45,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.8 %

General Mills Announces Dividend

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42. The company has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.