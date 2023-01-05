Geron Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,275 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 135% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,519 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geron

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Bioimpact Capital LLC lifted its position in Geron by 37.2% during the second quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 8,434,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,714 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Geron during the third quarter worth about $4,680,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Geron by 12.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Geron by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,518,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,868 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Geron during the second quarter worth about $1,252,000. Institutional investors own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Geron alerts:

Geron Stock Performance

Shares of Geron stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. Geron has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a negative net margin of 8,563.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on GERN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geron to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About Geron

(Get Rating)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.