Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.57

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 686126 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $10.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.28 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 668.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 30,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $81,100.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 30,604 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $81,100.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 213,575 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total value of $615,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,999,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,877,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,135,153 shares of company stock worth $19,299,256. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,241,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after acquiring an additional 291,106 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 11.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $2,856,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 113.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 20,635 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

