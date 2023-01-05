Graco Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.84 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Graco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.88. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $545.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.45 million.

Graco Trading Up 0.8 %

GGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

NYSE:GGG opened at $68.44 on Thursday. Graco has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $80.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day moving average is $65.07.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 19,041 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,917.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $189,999.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,543,000 after acquiring an additional 156,441 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,106,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,455,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,981,000 after acquiring an additional 369,725 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,966,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,516,000 after acquiring an additional 598,982 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,800,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,261,000 after buying an additional 57,926 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

