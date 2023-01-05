Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council reduced its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,634 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,764,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,405,000 after buying an additional 126,394 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,513,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,934,000 after purchasing an additional 132,255 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

About Graphic Packaging



Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

