GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2440 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
GreenSpace Brands Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 million and a P/E ratio of -0.14.
GreenSpace Brands Company Profile
GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.
