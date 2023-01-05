Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 740 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,410 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Worm Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $91.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.65. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

