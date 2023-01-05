Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,123 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $148,535,000 after buying an additional 52,481 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NSC. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.43.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $250.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $298.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

