Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 395.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 380.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 407.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of FTNT opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.82. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

