Hancock Whitney Corp Has $4.63 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 11.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DFS. Citigroup reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $101.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $130.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.75 and a 200-day moving average of $100.55. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

