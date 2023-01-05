Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.57.

3M Stock Up 2.2 %

MMM stock opened at $125.15 on Thursday. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $181.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.99 and a 200 day moving average of $126.73.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

