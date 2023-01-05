Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,548 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $2,129,181.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,965 shares in the company, valued at $9,034,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $98.71 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $113.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 6.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

