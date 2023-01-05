Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,901 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 430,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,385,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 62,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.