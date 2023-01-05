Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 14,889 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,889 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 102.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $158.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.63. The firm has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $172.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

