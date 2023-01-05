Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $320.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $319.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.38. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

