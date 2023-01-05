Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 14.0% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 884,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 108,377 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $77,773,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.8% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 156,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hanesbrands by 331.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 880,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 676,273 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 38.8% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company cut Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 66.07% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.