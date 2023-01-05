Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $62.11 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.35.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.91.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

