Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0384 on Top Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $966.72 million and approximately $21.34 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00070572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00059880 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001110 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023109 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003907 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,202,289,734 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,202,289,734.18909 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.03851545 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $21,837,067.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

