Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) PT Raised to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of HIMS opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $144.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $67,495.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,413 shares of company stock worth $470,829 in the last three months. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

