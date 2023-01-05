HM Payson & Co. Acquires 1,295 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 670,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $91.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.76. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.11.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

