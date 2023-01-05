HM Payson & Co. Grows Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 68.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Align Technology by 60.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Up 5.8 %

Align Technology stock opened at $224.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $621.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALGN. StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 10,600 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.