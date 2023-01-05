Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Hologic by 15.5% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 77,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 9.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.92.

HOLX stock opened at $78.23 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $80.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

