Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 279,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth $722,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 46.3% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.21. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $166.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hope Bancorp to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.