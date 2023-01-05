IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 491.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IEX. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.75.

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $229.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.99. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

