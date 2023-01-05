Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Position Reduced by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total value of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuit Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays cut their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.89.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $391.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $110.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $614.69.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

