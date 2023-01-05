Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 58,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 514,276 shares.The stock last traded at $14.54 and had previously closed at $14.40.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.30.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 35,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.