Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 10,388 call options on the company. This is an increase of 317% compared to the average volume of 2,491 call options.
Bloom Energy Stock Up 4.8 %
BE stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 80,741.48%. The business had revenue of $292.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,101 shares of company stock valued at $649,230 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
