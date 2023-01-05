Investors Buy Large Volume of UWM Put Options (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,061 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 76% compared to the typical volume of 5,729 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of UWM by 220.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,601 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter worth $35,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UWMC opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $332.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.28. UWM has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. UWM’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UWMC. UBS Group set a $4.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UWM from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of UWM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of UWM from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

