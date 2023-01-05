IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.20.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $100.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average is $92.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $176.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $349.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.29 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 25,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.