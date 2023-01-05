iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRTC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

IRTC stock opened at $94.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $88.73 and a one year high of $169.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,280 shares in the company, valued at $10,927,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

