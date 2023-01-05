iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,546 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.50% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $69,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TLH stock opened at $111.13 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $145.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.67.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.