iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,109,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $191,424,000. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,389,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,519,000 after purchasing an additional 58,190 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 319,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 51,959 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 310,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB opened at $86.00 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $107.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.24.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $4.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.