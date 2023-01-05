iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1,045.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

EWA opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $27.16.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

