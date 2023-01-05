iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,044 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $70,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,598,000 after buying an additional 1,719,907 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,168,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,322,000 after buying an additional 497,575 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,660,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,305,000 after buying an additional 275,476 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,863,000 after buying an additional 209,256 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,391,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,599,000 after buying an additional 285,116 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB opened at $211.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.97. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $265.69.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

