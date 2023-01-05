iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,411,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,508,000 after buying an additional 35,034 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $175.56 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $225.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.34.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

