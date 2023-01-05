iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,207 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.69% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $74,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,614 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,426,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,310,000 after buying an additional 222,913 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,587,000 after buying an additional 594,320 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,611,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,885,000 after buying an additional 75,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,896,000 after buying an additional 309,631 shares during the last quarter.

IWP opened at $84.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average is $84.73. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $112.18.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

