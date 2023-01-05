iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s Largest Position

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 408,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,810 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 46.6% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $146,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $385.51 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $480.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $391.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

