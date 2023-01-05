iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 38,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $147.60 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

