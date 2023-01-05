iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 207,004 shares.The stock last traded at $108.14 and had previously closed at $108.07.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.66.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.371 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
