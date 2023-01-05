iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 207,004 shares.The stock last traded at $108.14 and had previously closed at $108.07.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.66.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.371 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

