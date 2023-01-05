Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 4,840 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $22,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Novartis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,865,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,219,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,488,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,976,000 after buying an additional 258,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Novartis by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,808,000 after buying an additional 402,200 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $91.84 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.76. The company has a market capitalization of $203.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Novartis had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

