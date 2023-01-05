Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,395 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $17,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.06.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,491.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 123,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,217,237 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

MNST opened at $102.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.55. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $104.65.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

