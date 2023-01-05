Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 9,036 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,046 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $25,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 433.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.99. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

