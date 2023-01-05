Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $37.60

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.60 and last traded at $37.96, with a volume of 21746 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Kilroy Realty Stock Up 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

