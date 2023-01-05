KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,989 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.21% of KLA worth $89,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,977,699,000 after buying an additional 1,579,926 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,777,000 after buying an additional 1,430,140 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,425,000 after buying an additional 543,345 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,296,000 after buying an additional 517,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in KLA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,000,400,000 after purchasing an additional 237,581 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.28.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $380.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

