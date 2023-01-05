KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in KLA were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,961,914,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of KLA by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,198,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,400,000 after acquiring an additional 237,581 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,618,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,425,000 after acquiring an additional 543,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of KLA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,702,000 after acquiring an additional 98,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLA Stock Up 1.0 %

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.28.

KLAC stock opened at $380.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.74.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.49%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

