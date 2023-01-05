Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 62550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Klondike Silver Trading Down 11.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.49 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

About Klondike Silver

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 116 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

